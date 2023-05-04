Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.4 %

LFUS opened at $264.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.20.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $609,797 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Articles

