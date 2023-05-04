Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $263.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Littelfuse has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $609,797 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Littelfuse by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.