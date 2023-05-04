Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.39. 7,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,770. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.12.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $609,797 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

