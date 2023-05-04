LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Buys $28,100.00 in Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) Director George Parmer bought 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,993.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

NASDAQ LNKB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,081. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 million and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

