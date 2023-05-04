Lincoln National Corp Sells 81,498 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,498 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,631,000 after buying an additional 4,598,744 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,764 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,160,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 846,196 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,094,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 53,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,417. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

