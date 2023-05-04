Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 703,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

