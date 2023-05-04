Lincoln National Corp Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.