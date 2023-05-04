Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,738. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.