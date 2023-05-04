Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 875,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $102,436,000 after acquiring an additional 183,896 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.12. 1,019,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.68. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

