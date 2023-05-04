Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 94,566 Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDHY. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDHY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,469. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

