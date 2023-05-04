Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.00

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

