LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Update

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LianBio stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 126,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.63. LianBio has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LianBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LianBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LianBio by 1,695.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LianBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

