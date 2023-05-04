Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.45

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 842728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $787.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

