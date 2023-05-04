Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE:LICY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 234,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.49.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 37.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

