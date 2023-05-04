LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $108.76 and last traded at $108.86. Approximately 131,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 218,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.55.

The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,743,000 after acquiring an additional 138,878 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. increased its position in LGI Homes by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.69.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

