Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.75

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.08), with a volume of 277143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Lexington Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

About Lexington Gold

(Get Rating)

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.