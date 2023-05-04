Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Stock Up 27.8 %

Shares of Lemonade stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 8,097,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,906. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 98.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

