LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.1-193.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.11 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $8.34 on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. 524,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,417. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

