LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.10 million-$193.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.11 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $8.34 on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. 524,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,417. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 60.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.