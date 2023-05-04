Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. On average, analysts expect Lantronix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 45,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $132.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.