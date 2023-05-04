Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. On average, analysts expect Lantronix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lantronix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 45,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $132.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
