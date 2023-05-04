Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.12 million. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-5.70 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.2 %

LNTH opened at $82.51 on Thursday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Lantheus

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

