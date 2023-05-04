Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $64,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $514.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.07. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.