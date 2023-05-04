La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1815 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $27.65 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.12.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

