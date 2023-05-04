Kurt Camilleri Sells 12,293 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 8,288,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,714,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -251.82 and a beta of 1.46.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
