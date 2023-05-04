Kristy Friedrichs Sells 8,370 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $587,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 492,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,573. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $80.88.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

