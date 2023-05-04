Kristy Friedrichs Sells 8,370 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $587,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 492,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,573. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

