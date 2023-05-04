Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 1,125,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.