Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.83-$2.91 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.