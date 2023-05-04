Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.83-$2.91 EPS.
Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.
In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
