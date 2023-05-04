KOK Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. KOK has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and approximately $927,582.32 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0500806 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $666,936.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

