Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

Koç Holding A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3617 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Koç Holding A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.95%.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment focuses on refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas, and other industries. The Automotive segment covers the passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, and defense sectors.

