KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.09

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 38941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on KREF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 356.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $704.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.86%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -260.61%.

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

