Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.60

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 45866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $102,776.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,487.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $102,776.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,487.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Kinetik by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.