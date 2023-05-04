KILT Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $285,753.82 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded up 20% against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $51,723,326,351,509.20 billion and approximately $285,753.82 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

