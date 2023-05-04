KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $63.09 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

