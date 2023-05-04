Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.20. Kennedy-Wilson shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 114,941 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KW shares. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.