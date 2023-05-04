Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of COP traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $97.44. 3,191,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,919. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

