Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,410 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 218.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

MCD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,763. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $298.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

