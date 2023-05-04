Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 22,725 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises 3.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,205. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Further Reading

