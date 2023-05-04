Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $599,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Down 1.4 %

RMD stock traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $233.53. 172,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,818,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,525 shares of company stock worth $7,061,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

