KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. 756,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,607. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.