KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 563 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $251,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,076 shares in the company, valued at $16,860,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,108 shares of company stock valued at $417,521.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE NTG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.95. 5,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

