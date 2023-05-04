KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,287.19. 380,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,606. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,064.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,445.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

