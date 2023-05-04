KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 473 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Applied Materials
In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Applied Materials Stock Performance
Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 574,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,986. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
