KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 1,320 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $5,366,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 19,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.87. 1,740,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,109,106. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83. The company has a market cap of $429.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

