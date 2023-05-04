KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBCA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,759 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.