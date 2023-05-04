KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 129 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.
Sony Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sony Group
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
