Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,760,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 19,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $33,951.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at $640,831.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,476 shares of company stock worth $258,460. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 291,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

