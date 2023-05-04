KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE:KAR traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

