KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $19.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

NYSE KAR opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

