JUNO (JUNO) Price Down 12.9% This Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $49.80 million and approximately $182,459.96 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



About JUNO

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 73,458,275 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

