Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50.

On Friday, February 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 4,178,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

